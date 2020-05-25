The $3 trillion bill that the U.S. House passed this month in the name of coronavirus relief — while tacking on a number of unrelated policy wishes — has been dubbed “totally unserious” and a “non-starter” by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Good. As I explained in a recent column, the so-called HEROES Act would, among other things, lavish unnecessary billions on state governments to make up for falling tax revenues. So, what would a totally serious bill look like?
Sticking with state-government finances, let’s think through it. If House Democrats’ opening bid was $500 billion for state governments alone, let’s assume Senate Republicans and the White House cannot (and may not want to) talk them down to zero. Let’s set a goal of getting as close to zero as possible.
The first step is giving states more control over the dollars Congress has already appropriated for them. Georgia, for example, is due to receive an estimated $3.5 billion via the CARES Act for “costs incurred due to the public health emergency.” That’s beyond specific funds for hospitals, schools and more. Allowing Georgia lawmakers to use those dollars as they see fit would go a long way toward solving the problem.
If there must be a next step, it is hardly unreasonable for Congress first to wait and see just how large states’ revenue shortfalls are. Otherwise, lawmakers aren’t trying to solve a problem so much as throwing money around in an election year.
Finally, Congress ought to reward past fiscal responsibility rather than basing relief on the needs of the most profligate states. Using deeply indebted states, such as California and Illinois, as the benchmark leads to overspending a la the HEROES Act — at the expense of taxpayers in more frugal states.
To keep things simple, Congress could do worse than handing out another round in the same amount as the CARES Act and keep it flexible. The total for states came to $139 billion, just over a quarter of what the HEROES Act would spend.
Then again, I’m one of those old-fashioned types who thinks every billion counts. Can’t we do better?
Let’s try. Suppose Congress determined state governments, on average, will experience a 15% decline in revenues in their next budget year (which for Georgia and most other states begins July 1). And suppose Congress also determined it was plenty generous to offset half of that shortfall, or 7.5%.
One way to do that without rewarding high-spending states is to use median per capita spending by state. From data from the National Association of State Budget Officers, I calculated the median per capita spending by states in fiscal 2019 (excluding federal funds and bonds) was about $4,747; 7.5% of that would be $356.
Congress could give every state 7.5% of its per capita spending, capped at $356, for less than $99 billion. That’s a $40 billion savings compared to the CARES Act, and a whopping $401 billion savings compared to the HEROES Act.
What would it mean for states? Georgia would receive just over $2.8 billion, which should be more than enough to avoid the very worst budget cuts — and still might be overkill, if it had flexibility over that $3.5 billion from the CARES Act. Yet that would be far more responsible of Congress than handing us more than $13.7 billion, as the HEROES Act would do.
How about higher-spending states? One would expect New York to complain about getting “only” $6.9 billion, considering its legislators passed a fiscal 2021 budget that needs more federal subsidies than that. But that’s a problem for New Yorkers to resolve — not Texans or South Dakotans or Georgians.
If higher-spending states couldn’t figure out a way to make ends meet, they could tap into the $500 billion fund the Federal Reserve created to lend to state and local governments. It’s gone mostly unused up until now, as states wait to see what they can get for “free.”
The answer to that should be: as little as is absolutely necessary.