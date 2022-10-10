Scheduling a doctor’s appointment can be difficult and time-consuming no matter where you live. Especially if you live in a place that doesn’t even have a doctor.

That’s just the reality in nine of Georgia’s 159 counties. But there’s more:

More from this section

Community remembers dedication of activist Annie Polite

Community remembers dedication of activist Annie Polite

Phenomenal. Hero. Icon. Those were just some of the superlatives family, friends and others used to describe community activist Annie Polite on Saturday during a celebration of life service at the Historic Ritz Theatre in downtown Brunswick.