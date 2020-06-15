Every 10 years our country does something that has a profound impact on all of our communities — it takes a count of every person living within our borders. The 2020 Census is currently being tallied but as with everything else this year, the process has been complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The response in the region so far has been mixed when it comes to self responses. Camden County is out front with 57.5 percent of its residents responding so far. Glynn County isn’t far behind with a little over 54 percent. Brantley and McIntosh counties are further behind with 39.1 percent and 25.8 percent.
It is important that all of us do our part to be counted. The information generated by the census will be used for the next decade to shape our future, starting with representation in Congress.
Census information is used to determine the number of seats each state gets in the House of Representatives.
The census will also play a role in how much federal funding an area receives. Funding for programs such as Medicaid, Head Start and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be determined by the results of the census.
That makes getting an accurate account extremely important. If an area is undercounted, it would have a negative effect on how many people can be helped by these programs and more than 100 other programs that rely on federal funds.
While pandemic restrictions have kept the census’s usual door-to-door campaign on hold until August, there are plenty of options for self-reporting available. If you have the questionnaire you received in the mail, you can fill it out and mail it back in. You can also take a few minutes out of your day, go to www.2020census.gov and answer a few questions to add your information to the total.
Local municipalities receive about $2,300 for every person counted according to a study by George Washington University. Our local governments could miss out on millions in funding if we don’t count everyone.
Computer, smartphone, tablet, mail — it doesn’t matter how you choose to get counted. All that matters is that you take the initiative to make sure you and your household is included in the count. It takes little effort to do it, but it will have a lasting impact on our area.