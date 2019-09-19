Better technology has had one lasting effect on society that manifests itself daily — we don’t like to wait for things. We find ourselves extremely inconvenienced by a slow checkout line, a dinner order that takes a minute longer to fulfill than we think it should or a website that isn’t loaded up the instant we type in its address.
When people don’t get the instant gratification they feel they are entitled to, it usually comes with some loud complaining. Even in our fast-paced society, some things still take time to accomplish. One of those is returning a car hauler to its proper position after it capsizes in a body of water.
That is currently the task the St. Simons Sound Incident Response Unified Command is trying to solve. While they work on salvage operations, the unified command is also monitoring the environmental and other concerns associated with the Golden Ray capsizing in the sound 11 days ago.
If you haven’t been by the St. Simons Pier or the north end of Jekyll Island to see the Golden Ray sitting in the sound, chances are you have plenty of time to do so. One thing that the Unified Command has made apparent throughout the process is that the salvage operation will take some time.
Speaking to the Brunswick-Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Coast Guard Cmdr. Norm Witt explained that it will be months before the Golden Ray is removed. It will probably be a popular topic among those in the area for the Georgia-Florida game in late October/early November. Those walking around Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside and Retreat courses for the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic in November will probably be able to catch a glimpse of the ship.
The ship was a little bit of an attraction the first few days it was stuck in the sound. Many people flocked to see just exactly what had happened for themselves.
At some point, that excitement will turn to people questioning why it is taking so long to get the ship out of there. We encourage all island residents to be patient as the Unified Command goes about a very complicated task.
At a length of 656 feet, it is almost like excavating a skyscraper that has tipped over. This is a complicated task that will take a lot of planning and a lot of skill to execute. We have faith that the Unified Command will have the Golden Ray out of the sound as soon as it is possible.
Until then, let’s do something that is hard for many of us and have a little patience.