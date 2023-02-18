Seventeen candidates entered the 2016 Republican presidential primary. All of them declared in 2015. Five of the 17 exited before the first votes were cast in 2016.

In the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, 29 candidates announced they were running or forming exploratory committees. Eighteen of them exited before the first votes were cast in 2020. Eight of the 29 had announced their candidacies before February 15, 2020. Today, for the 2024 Republican presidential primary, there are just two candidates declared.

