The green technologies market is growing globally. In 2021, the global green technology and sustainability market amounted to approximately 35.5 billion dollars and is forecasted to reach 417.35 billion dollars by 2030 through a compound annual growth rate of 21.6% according to Statista. Many of these green technologies, such as electric car batteries, solar panels, and charging stations, require metals like lithium, nickel, manganese and cobalt — all of which put pressure on the mining industry to produce at faster and growing rates.
This has led to mining companies looking for new sources of metals. One of those sources, the oceans, may be more accessible for the first time this year.
From Hawaii to the pacific coast of Mexico there is a 1.7 million square mile section of water that reaches depths of 12,000-18,000 feet called the Clarion-Clipperton Zone (CCZ). Our knowledge about the life and geology that exists in the CCZ is limited compared to our understanding of land ecosystems. Despite this lack of information, the area is poised to be a key area earmarked for future mining efforts.
The practice of seabed mining has been banned for the last two years, but the ban recently expired due to a lack of agreement on new regulations. Now, the International Seabed Authority (ISA) is developing regulations that could permit the extraction of minerals from the deep ocean floor.
Mining firms argue that the minerals found in the deep sea, particularly in the CCZ, are crucial for the transition to a greener economy. However, the process of bringing these minerals to the surface could potentially disrupt delicate deep-sea ecosystems. The method by which these minerals are extracted involves accessing polymetallic nodules that contain significant amounts of cobalt, nickel, and rare-earth metals. The nodules are blasted up from several inches deep into the seabed and collected robotically.
Scientists and environmentalists have raised concerns over this process of mining the oceans.
The deep sea is home to a vast array of species, many of which are yet to be discovered. A recent study from a team in Great Britain identified at least 5,500 species in the CCZ, 90% of which were previously unknown to science. Some 60-70% of those species rely directly on the nodules for habitat. These are species like corals and sponges. Critics argue that the potential damage to these ecosystems and the lack of comprehensive scientific understanding of deep-sea environments make deep-sea mining a risky proposition.
As the International Seabed Authority meets this week to discuss how to regulate this new frontier, they must balance the potential economic benefits of mining with the need to protect marine environments. Under the U.N. Convention of the Law of the Seas, the seabed and its mineral resources are considered the “common heritage of mankind” that must be managed in a way that protects the interests of humanity through the sharing of economic benefits, support for marine scientific research, and protecting marine environments. It’s an almost impossibly tall order.
On one hand, there is an international push to decarbonize our economies through green technologies. The green technologies economy, however, may require significant disruptions to ocean ecosystems and biodiversity. Healthy oceans generate 50% of the oxygen we need, absorbs 25% of all carbon dioxide emissions and captures 90% of the excess heat generated by these emissions. Disruption to the ocean floor and the biodiversity within can interfere with the ability of the oceans to provide these ecosystem services. What a paradox.
Many scientists close to this topic are calling for the ISA to engage the precautionary principle. In short, this is the idea that when we have limited or incomplete information on environmental impacts, we take the most precautionary approach until we know more. That is, until we do additional research to understand both the impacts of seabed mining and the biodiversity loss projections more fully, we should not move forward. In nature, there is no “free lunch.” When we disrupt one area, it has a ripple effect. So as the ISA moves forward with trying to balance the priorities of the Convention of the Law of the Seas, it may not be as simple as a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer. Rather, the answer may lie in proceeding with caution.