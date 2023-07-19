The green technologies market is growing globally. In 2021, the global green technology and sustainability market amounted to approximately 35.5 billion dollars and is forecasted to reach 417.35 billion dollars by 2030 through a compound annual growth rate of 21.6% according to Statista. Many of these green technologies, such as electric car batteries, solar panels, and charging stations, require metals like lithium, nickel, manganese and cobalt — all of which put pressure on the mining industry to produce at faster and growing rates.

This has led to mining companies looking for new sources of metals. One of those sources, the oceans, may be more accessible for the first time this year.

More from this section

Microblading is time-saver with beautiful results

Microblading is time-saver with beautiful results

When you have tried every pencil, powder, gel and stencil at the makeup counter and your brows are still not to your liking, microblading, offered at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery by our certified microblading technician, Maryann, may be your next solution. Microblading has grown s…

Life coach helps people find positivity and purpose

Life coach helps people find positivity and purpose

Many times, the journey to healing oneself ends up in helping others find their own answers. That’s the case with Bob Meier, a St. Simons resident and the proprietor of Soul Arborist, which offers counseling and life coaching services to help people navigate through life’s challenges.

Recommended for you