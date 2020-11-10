It does the heart good to see how so many organizations and so many communities take the time to note and to honor America’s veterans. These former servicemen and servicewomen are the very reason publications like The Brunswick News can freely report the news and why citizens can freely subscribe to any religion or philosophy — or not subscribe to any — they feel meets their needs or personal tastes.
Freedom is a result of their sacrifice, as well as the ultimate sacrifice paid by countless others, and we’re fortunate to have so many groups and volunteers in Brunswick and the Golden Isles that are not about to let any of us forget that fact. We are proud of all of our veterans.
We only wish the federal agencies in charge of keeping the nation’s promises to the men and women who serve their country felt the same. It’s hard to believe they do care with so many horror stories about their mistreatment or lack of treatment streaming out of Washington and out of communities that are home to VA hospitals or satellite facilities.
This is nothing new, and those we elect to office know it. Backlogs and mistakes have claimed an untold number of lives of U.S. Armed Forces personnel in the past decade alone. In 2014, a report released during the administration of President Obama indicated as many as 500 veterans died in hospitals run by the Department of Veterans Affairs due to errors.
It’s not a problem that occurred only during Obama’s eight years in office. The nation seems to lose more and more veterans due to poor or no service each time there is a change of leadership in the White House. As one retired soldier succinctly put it, veterans tend to get lost in the cracks during a changing of the guard.
On behalf of all voters on the Georgia coast and across the rest of the state, Democrat and Republican, we implore U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, and U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, or any Democrat who may unseat either Republican incumbent senator in the upcoming runoff, to do something to ensure veterans do not get lost in the cracks.
They are not Superman or Superwoman. They are real heroes or heroines and should be treated with due diligence and utmost respect by the government, the representative of the people. At the very least, give them what the nation promised them in return for their service.