From the writings of the Rev. Billy Graham

Dear Dr. Graham:

I love God and try to do the right things, but somehow I don’t feel certain that it’s getting me anywhere and I wonder why.

— O.C.

Dear O.C.: Finding Jesus Christ as your personal Lord and Savior is essential in having peace that you belong to Him. God has made the plan of redemption plain.

First, there must be recognition of your own sinfulness and spiritual need before there can be a response from Christ. He came to call not the righteous but sinners to repentance. Many divine promises hinge on a condition: “If we walk in the light… the blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanses us from all sin.… If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness” (1 John 1:7, 9).

Second, you must understand the message of the cross.

The Bible says that the natural man cannot comprehend the things of God, so how can people understand the cross and have assurance?

It is only when we understand that Christ died in the place of sinners that we can receive His gift of salvation through His amazing grace to mankind.

Third, there must be a confession of sin and a desire to accept Jesus’ forgiveness and then to commit wholly to Him in obedience to His Word.

Many struggle with faith in God because they are not willing to give up their lifestyle, the behavior that satisfies themselves. When a person truly receives the Lord Jesus Christ as Savior, God puts His Holy Spirit in their lives to lead and guide them into His truth. God will make known the riches of His glory, which is Christ in you, and His Spirit will work in you mightily (see Colossians 1). This is a wonderful promise from God.

