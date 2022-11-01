If someone suddenly announced that people standing on the pier of St. Simons Island were looking at the Pacific Ocean instead of the Atlantic Ocean when gazing out toward the sea, would anyone believe it?
Apparently so. A certain percentage would. At least that is what some politicians are thinking or hoping. Forget the truth. Disregard the facts, they urge.
Anyone tuning into the debate between Georgia’s two gubernatorial candidates Sunday witnessed just that scenario.
Stacey Abrams, the Democrat challenging the re-election of incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, once again preferred fiction over truth when claiming Georgia’s revamped election laws are anti-voter. She maintains the 2021 revision, which Gov. Kemp supported with his signature, discourages participation in the selection of government.
That is her relentless false claim. Now, here’s the unrelenting truth, as Gov. Kemp pointed out during the Atlanta debate. The percentage of registered voters casting ballots early is breaking records, climbing to 1.6 million with one week left to go. The number is higher than the record set in 2018. Moreover, officials with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office predict the number will top 2 million by Friday, the last day of early voting.
Negative impact? Mind pointing it out?
New voting laws carried in Senate Bill 202 were adopted to protect the integrity of elections, not hinder them. No legally qualified resident of Georgia is denied the right to register to vote, and no legally registered voter is denied access to the ballot box save for the occasional snafu, which can happen to anyone in any state.
No one is denied based on race or party affiliation, as some politicians who are unable to walk a straight line of truth would have the population believe.
It gets really tiresome hearing people like President Biden call Georgia “Jim Crow in the 21st century” just because they prefer ignorance over understanding by not bothering to read what the state legislature adopted. It is even more insulting to a state where two African-American men, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, representing the two major political parties are in a statewide race for Georgia’s second seat in the U.S. Senate. An African-American woman, Abrams herself, won her party’s statewide nomination for governor a second time this year.
Jim Crow? Not by a long shot.
It just goes to show how quickly politicians will turn to lies, name-calling and fear-mongering when desperate for votes.