Add this question to the list of uncertainties heading into the 2023 legislative session: Who will emerge as Georgia’s school choice champion?

Educational freedom has been on quite a roll in recent years — in other states. West Virginia passed the nation’s most expansive choice program in 2021. Arizona surpassed the Mountain State last year, creating the first truly universal school-choice program in the United States. Courts cleared the way for new or expanded programs in Maine and Tennessee. Programs were bolstered in North Carolina and restored in Virginia. And bills advanced in states as politically diverse as Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: A vision for a tiny tree on the beach

There are some revered trees in Glynn County. There’s the Lanier Oak where, it is said, Sidney Lanier was inspired to write his poem, “Marshes of Glynn.” There’s Lover’s Oak in Brunswick’s South End, and the Avenue of Oaks that leads into The Lodge is among the prettiest avenues in the South.

Turtles stunned by cold Christmas return to the sea

Four of six green sea turtles that were cold stunned by the record-breaking Christmas cold on barrier island beaches were released into St. Andrews Sound Friday morning after the Georgia Sea Turtle Center rehabilitated them.