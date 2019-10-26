The Golden Isles got great news Friday, a week before the area becomes inundated with Georgia Bulldog fans ahead of the annual clash in Jacksonville between the Bulldogs and the rival Florida Gators. Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry announced Friday that an agreement has been reached between the schools and the city to extend the agreement to play the game in Jacksonville through 2023, with an option to extend the agreement through 2025.
This is obviously a big deal for Glynn County on multiple fronts. First, Georgia-Florida weekend is one of the biggest tourism weekends for our area of the year. Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau president Scott McQuade told The News on Thursday that the game has an annual impact of $4 to $6 million for our local economy.
The idea of moving the game out of Jacksonville seemed far-fetched even a couple of years ago. The game has been played in Jacksonville every year since 1933, with the exception of two years in the mid 1990s when the games were played in Athens and Gainesville while the stadium in Jacksonville was upgraded for use by the newly announced Jacksonville Jaguars NFL team.
The topic was first broached at the SEC’s spring meetings in May when Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart lamented the fact that the game cost him a weekend home game that could have been used to host recruits. At the time, he said the program would do what is best for the program.
In the cutthroat world of college football recruiting, we understand that Smart would want every advantage he can get. The only problem is there is no evidence to show that Georgia’s recruiting has been hurt by playing the game in Jacksonville, judging from the Bulldogs’ standings in the national recruiting rankings under Smart. You could argue that it might actually help them with recruits from Florida.
The other challenge to the game’s location in Florida was another neutral site city looking to take the game out of Jacksonville. The group that runs the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta also seemed to be angling to bring the annual Georgia-Florida game to the ATL, according to reports.
A new, high profile stadium in a city such as Atlanta — the same stadium that hosts the SEC Championship, Peach Bowl, Atlanta Falcons and even College Football Playoff games — certainly has its appeal. Thankfully, at least for the next few years, we won’t have to worry about any suitors trying to pluck the game from where it belongs.
What it doesn’t have is more than 80 years of tradition. The Georgia-Florida game is unique in college football because it is played on a neutral site. The location is perfect for fans of both schools to reach easily. Walking into the stadium and seeing it divided with one half blue and one half red is quite a sight to behold.
Yes, we are extremely glad that the game will be sticking around because it is such a boon for the area. But we are also college football fans who, in part, love the sport for its traditions.
Seeing another one of those traditions thrown to the side for the sake of money or flimsy recruiting reasons would have been a mistake.
