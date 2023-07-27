The Georgia Department of Transportation will hopefully put the health and safety of residents in north Camden County before blocking off a 4-mile section of U.S. 17 for three years for bridge construction. At the very least, it should give residents an opportunity to voice their opinions on the proposal at a meeting site closer to home.
The shutdown would facilitate the replacement of three tidal creek bridges on U.S. 17 between Waverly and White Oak. Doing the three together no doubt would save time and money.
Highly noble of the transportation department to think of our tax dollars that way, except for when considering the human costs. And there is plenty to consider when gauging the impact on fire, rescue and police protection.
As Capt. Larry Bruce explained in a recent article in The News, certain areas would be difficult to reach by firefighters, law enforcement and paramedics. Bruce is the public information officer for the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.
State transportation would be putting costs over the safety of the men, women and children of Camden County, especially when the quick arrival of emergency personnel is critical in situations where every second, every tick of the clock, counts.
GDOT also would be sacrificing the more practical route for redirecting traffic when accidents on I-95 force the closure of southbound or northbound traffic. Here is what Bruce had to say about the alternate detour: “We’ve been discussing this. It’s somewhat crazy. The road system wouldn’t be able to handle the big trucks.”
The Georgia Department of Transportation is perfectly willing to explain the details of the proposed closure, but it will be only to those who are up for a long drive. GDOT will be available to answer questions in Jesup, a city 60 miles away from Woodbine, Camden’s county seat. And that’s only one way.
When the state is talking about closing a highway for three years, it ought to address the reason or reasons why face-to-face with the hometown folks. One hundred and twenty miles can be an obstacle to some, particularly the elderly and those without reliable transportation. It is just wrong.
It was not too long ago when GDOT officials were trying to explain the time savings and cost effectiveness of closing the Darien River bridge to highway traffic when replacing it. Residents complained, pointing out it would force locals to take the fast moving I-95 when traveling south, and GDOT relented. The Darien River bridge will remain open throughout most of construction.