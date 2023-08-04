There is actually a Democratic governor who cares about economic freedom.

He’s Colorado Gov. Jared Polis. Before Polis got into the ugly field of government, he did useful work. He was an entrepreneur. He started an online flower company, modernized his parents’ greeting card company, and founded charter schools, an internet access company, Spanish-speaking movie theaters and an aquaculture venture fund. He sold the flower and greeting card companies for more than $1 billion.

