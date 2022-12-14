Recently, College of Coastal Georgia hosted its annual Coastal Science Symposium. This year, the keynote speaker was coastal ecosystems expert and Regents’ Professor in the Department of Marine Sciences in the University of Georgia’s Franklin College of Arts and Sciences, Dr. Samantha (Mandy) Joye. During her talk, Dr. Joye explained that the impacts of sea level rise are not just structural or economic, but that her research suggests that as sea levels rise on the coast of Georgia, it will also result in a release of greenhouse gases that are presently stored (or sequestered) by things like marsh grasses and other flora.
This climate change impact is cumulative in that the rising sea level is detrimental to beaches, structures and economies, but then releases additional greenhouse gases (temporarily not consistently) as well that further contribute to climate change. In other words, it adds insult to injury. It’s another bit of research that urges us to do something about fossil fuel-driven climate change.
One recent strategy for addressing the climate change threat in our state is fossil fuel divestment. Fossil fuel divestment is the process of selling off investments in fossil fuel companies by individuals, institutions and governments. As of 2022, more than $40 trillion has been divested from fossil fuel industries globally. In the state of Georgia, fossil fuel divestment has been a topic of both discussion and controversy.
Proponents of fossil fuel divestment argue that it is necessary for addressing climate change. The burning of fossil fuels (eg. coal, oil, natural gas) is the main source of the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving climate change. The idea is that by divesting from fossil fuel companies, an entity like the state of Georgia, a higher education institution or a foundation would be taking a stand against the continued use of these energy sources and supporting a transition to cleaner, renewable energy. It is a way of signaling preferences to emitters using investment dollars.
Additionally, some argue that fossil fuel divestment can have financial benefits. The thinking goes that as the global economy shifts toward clean energy, investment in fossil fuel companies may become increasingly risky and potentially less profitable. Divesting from these companies could help to protect an organization’s financial assets and ensure that they are not negatively impacted by the transition to a clean energy economy.
The only problem is that this isn’t what we see happening right now. Take Harvard University, for example. In September 2021, Harvard President Lawrence Bacow ended the university endowment’s “direct investments in companies that explore for or develop further reserves of fossil fuels.” Other large universities have followed suit. Forbes estimates that given current market conditions (ie. high return on energy holdings vs. overall S&P 500 losses), Harvard lost about $1.2 billion through this divestment approach.
Critics argue that fossil fuel divestment is not an effective way to address climate change because it can be more symbolic than impactful. While on paper divestment is meant to choke off capital from fossil fuel companies, making it harder for them to operate, in reality the selling of an asset simply means someone else is buying it. Sellers of the asset have more capital to reinvest in cleaner industries, yes, but the asset hasn’t necessarily been removed from the investment game.
Instead, organizations should focus on implementing approaches that directly target emissions reductions. One approach is to push for a shift in fossil fuel emitter’s energy profiles. For instance, in 2021 Engine No. 1, an impact investing hedge fund, successfully won three seats on the ExxonMobil board. These board members had renewable energy expertise that resulted in the development of a low-carbon solutions business and greater investment in decarbonization on the part of the company.
Tom Johansmeyer of the Harvard Business Review also suggests using run-off strategies instead of divestment. In other words, organizations can plan for the runoff of the asset — letting it die naturally when it has outlived its usefulness, or the relationship expires. This allows the organization to gradually drawdown investment in fossil fuels over time in favor of growing renewable energies. It’s not fast, but it removes the investment from circulation.
Investment is an important part of the present and future renewable energy economy. But as we develop climate change strategies, it is important that we make strategic and creative choices that will make the biggest dent in this massive challenge. I am not convinced that divestment is the sledgehammer some had hoped it would be.