Recently, College of Coastal Georgia hosted its annual Coastal Science Symposium. This year, the keynote speaker was coastal ecosystems expert and Regents’ Professor in the Department of Marine Sciences in the University of Georgia’s Franklin College of Arts and Sciences, Dr. Samantha (Mandy) Joye. During her talk, Dr. Joye explained that the impacts of sea level rise are not just structural or economic, but that her research suggests that as sea levels rise on the coast of Georgia, it will also result in a release of greenhouse gases that are presently stored (or sequestered) by things like marsh grasses and other flora.

This climate change impact is cumulative in that the rising sea level is detrimental to beaches, structures and economies, but then releases additional greenhouse gases (temporarily not consistently) as well that further contribute to climate change. In other words, it adds insult to injury. It’s another bit of research that urges us to do something about fossil fuel-driven climate change.

More from this section

Cemetery set to honor fallen soldier

Cemetery set to honor fallen soldier

The Oak Grove Cemetery Society will honor fallen soldier Spc. Christopher J. Holland and Gold Star families Dec. 17 during its third Wreaths Across America ceremony.

Carter visits Brunswick Housing Authority

Carter visits Brunswick Housing Authority

The Brunswick Housing Authority wants to renovate and upgrade the city’s public housing, but Executive Director William Baker says the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is making that hard.

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: Becoming Santa each Christmas season

COLUMN/PERSPECTIVE: Becoming Santa each Christmas season

The little second-floor room facing Frederica Road looks and feels like it could be Santa’s workshop. There are rows of needle-nosed pliers, some shelves standing partly open, two bright lights shining on the work area and it’s warm, just what you’d expect for someone facing a long night shi…