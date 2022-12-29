Schools in the Rochester school district in Michigan include in their curriculum a course called “History of Ethnic and Gender Studies.” If my child were attending school there, I would wonder why this is in the curriculum as part of K-12 education and what is taught. One mother, Carol Beth Litkouhi, wondered enough that she went to the school and asked for details about what will be conveyed to her child in this program. The response she got from the school amounted to “sorry, none of your business.”

Excuse me. A mother has no right to know what her child is being taught? Litkouhi turned to the Mackinac Center Legal Foundation, who filed a lawsuit against the school district. A request was made under the state’s Freedom of Information Act to release to this mother details about the program. But this request also went nowhere. Now the Oakland County Circuit Court has ruled supporting the school district’s claim that because teachers belong to a teachers union, they are not public employees subject to the FOIA. Mackinac will appeal this absurd ruling.

More from this section