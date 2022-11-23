If you are gathering with family and friends on Thanksgiving, there is no need to look further than your full plate to find a reason to be thankful.

If you have visited a grocery store in the past year, you know that food prices are way up. Higher prices for food and other commodities promise to force more U.S. households into a state of food insecurity in 2022 and 2023.

More from this section

Sheriff Jump wins public safety award

Sheriff Jump wins public safety award

Nearly a year after perhaps the most intense criminal trial in Glynn County’s history, Masonic Lodge #717 awarded Sheriff Neal Jump its annual public safety award for his office’s handling of security.

Merry Mixer benefits Boys and Girls Clubs

Merry Mixer benefits Boys and Girls Clubs

It takes money to run a successful nonprofit organization, and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia is no exception. Merry Mixer, an upcoming fundraiser for the organization, raises money for the 12 clubs (10 in Glynn and two in McIntosh). The organization serves 6,000 children and t…