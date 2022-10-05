I have met a number of folks recently who migrated from across the Mason you-know-what Line and have settled in the great state of Georgia. We enjoy each other’s company but there is a bit of a language barrier. We all speak the same one — English — but we speak it differently. They talk fast and make their point quickly. In the South, we tend to meander a bit and say things softly and slowly.

I’m not really sure why we Southerners talk like we do but the fact is that we do. There is no question we are economical with the language. Unlike other parts of the country, we don’t find it necessary to stick extraneous letters on our words. Like putting a “g” on the end of words. If you haven’t figured out that we are saying “fussin’” or “fightin’” by the time we get to the end of the word, sticking a “g” on it, ain’t gonna make much difference.

