In a Sunday School class I have been attending, the subject of the media’s constant barrage of bad news was discussed. I kept my mouth shut because I am part of the media in my own small way and, besides, I am more worried on Sundays about trying to get my sorry soul saved than I am about how news is disseminated. But, yes, I will admit that there is a lot of bad news in the world these days. And it is not going away.

What stresses me more than whether the news is good or bad is how it gets reported. Today, the so-called mainstream media are more about entertainment, personalities, pandering and one-upping the competition than about truth and believability.

