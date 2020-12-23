As an economist, the most thoughtful gift to give this time of year is simply money. This has some real benefits. I avoid making a bad selection by choosing something that plugs in. Next, I don’t have to worry about the right size. Finally, no crowds and, given our current situation, avoid getting infected by another shopper. Needless to say, it is also quick and easy.
There are, however, problems. On the surface, it appears that I don’t care. In fact, I do care. See, I want you to have something you would enjoy and who better to know what that is than you. Next, I miss the spirit of the season by not getting in crowds of shoppers and the festive joy it brings. Yet, as I get older, I worry that I have started to look like Scrooge.
In the spirit of giving money away, Congress is considering another COVID-19 relief bill. In fact, by the time you read this opinion piece, the new legislation may have already been passed. And, in the holiday spirit, to whom they give the money has nothing to do with anyone being naughty or nice. Every possible constituency is lining up to get their share. The evidence that is slowly coming in shows that the first COVID-19 relief package had mixed results. Many small businesses did not get any PPP money. The additional $600 of unemployment compensation raised the income of the unemployed above what they would have earned had they worked. Thus, there was no incentive to look for a job. Some Social Security recipients got an additional $1,000 for ... well, I’m not quite sure.
Most of the money was spent, which supported some of the remaining jobs in the COVID-19 economy but it is not clear what else it did. What is clear, however, is that it gave incumbent politicians something to run on. What seems to matter most is the total and not if the programs were properly focused on problems. Again, it does not matter if you are naughty or nice.
Unfortunately, I bet the new relief bill will do more of the same. Why not, for the holiday season, we do something nice — something focused that might do some good without being too bureaucratic.
The federal government defines a small business to be one employing 500 workers or less. I don’t know about you, but a 500-employee firm is pretty big. Well, it turns out that the age of a firm matters more than its size. Here are some striking data. Firms five years of age or younger are the source of all net employment growth in the economy over the past 25 years. Firms six to 10 years of age have not, on net, created jobs while firms older than 10 years of age, on net, have job losses over the past 20 or so years.
So, to be nice this Christmas, why don’t we try to save new firms, those firms that create jobs, and which are probably the fertile grounds of innovation and creativity. If the economy is going to continue its recovery, these firms need to be saved.
The first PPP was administered by the SBA — Small Business Administration. This is a problem. Bureaucracies need rules which are created by bureaucrats who probably have little experience with the problems they are trying to solve. Is there a simpler way?
The survival of any business more often than not is related to liquidity. Where do small and new firms get liquidity? Probably from friends, family members, fools, commercial banks and sales to customers. In addition, these firms have checking accounts, get monthly statements, file quarterly returns with the IRS and have important relationships with customers and bankers. These firms might be small, but they are connected to formal and informal data/information networks due to their relationships with the banking system and with their customers.
Why not let new firms essentially write bad checks — overdrafts — when needed with conditions attached. They would be able to create cash instantly, and, at the very least, maintain their work force and possibly survive. Workers would receive pay checks and would not need checks from other sources like unemployment insurance and firms would have been able to keep workers they had developed. To get the support of banks, these overdrafts could be offered at the district Federal Reserve Banks discount windows as acceptable assets for Fed support.
Overdraft protection has been offered to households for years. Why, over a short period of time until herd immunity is reached, can’t an aggressive overdraft policy for firms of 20 to 50 employees or less be used? It would be immediate and simple. The overdrafts would have an interest charge as they do now. Banks can easily keep track of these overdrafts as part of their monthly statement creation. Firms that are not adversely impacted by public health policies would not borrow by the use of overdrafts. Being interest bearing loans, firms and their workers needing assistance would get it while those not needing it would not. Money would go to those firms that need it.
This approach calls on the relationships that bankers and firms have already developed. If a firm goes too far, the banker can stop supporting that firm’s overdrafts. Again, the Fed could support this program by opening its discount window to accept these assets from banks for cash. Most importantly, however, firms continue to exist ready for the economic return that will most certainly come.
Have a merry Christmas and a happy New Year.