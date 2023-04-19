You know that spring break has arrived by the fresh smell of suntan lotion in our grocery stores. We also get visits from family including seven grandchildren ranging in age from 22 years to 18 months. Given the nature of our community, I imagine that our experience is matched by many other grandparents who have retired here. I can only speak for myself, but their arrival reminds me that a future is an important and significant part of life. Life will continue. I would not be surprised at all if every grandparent knows the same thing.
The notion of a future is part of everything we do and every personal relationship we have. Will I be late for a meeting if traffic on the causeway is crazy? My mortgage lender had to wonder if I was going to live over the term of my mortgage. How long a wait will there be at my favorite restaurant with spring breakers in town? The future is everywhere and plays a role in everything we do.
How does economics account for the future? (Jargon warning!) I have used the following example when defense attorneys have asked me about the future value of something. I ask the jury if they would rather have a dollar today or wait for one year and then get the same dollar. Every time, jurors want it now. Economists describe this by saying people have a positive time preference. This means that people have in their minds a present and a future which are uniquely different.
To get people to wait for the dollar, you have to offer more than a dollar. In economics, the extra amount that induces waiting is captured by an interest rate. Alternatively, an interest rate is a market price that allows us to value the future. So, if in our existence there is a future, then in our existence there needs to be an interest rate. Quite simply, it is part of being human.
Furthermore, there is not just one interest rate. There are many. There is the rate on Fed Funds for overnight loans between banks (a short-term interest rate); there is the prime rate; there are credit card interest rates; various rates on various types of loans; interest rates on government debt (long term interest rates); and on and on. The cool thing about interest rates, is that they are all connected because money moves easily between them. We say that money is fungible. For example, as we move money to the highest interest rate for investing, this movement also impacts the interest rates on alternative investments. The interconnectedness of interest rates is seen in the yield curve. The yield curve shows how interest rates vary at a point in time by maturity and by risk, telling about the future.
So, interest rates matter because the future matters. For our future and, implicitly, present decisions to be made efficiently, we need interest rates to be determined in a competitive market where no one person has power over their determination. In such a place, information about the future is spread all along the yield curve.
Now to the Federal Reserve. The primary way the Fed conducts monetary policy is through open market operations; the buying and selling of government securities on the open market. Through this activity, the Fed affects their price and, thereby, the interest rate on them. Given the fungibility of money, by affecting one interest rate, the Fed then can affect interest rates across the entire yield curve. The Fed is affecting the value of the future which affects all personal decisions and relationships we have. It alters the way do everything.
Starting in 2008, and for the next 11 years or so, the Fed, through open market operations, held the Fed Funds interest rate at zero. This monetary policy aimed at encouraging investment in risky assets on the belief that economic activity would be stimulated. Yet, given the fungibility of money, the yield curve became structured around Fed Funds being zero. Essentially, policy makers at the Federal Reserve said that the future was worth nothing. The value of the future in decision-making was zero. This was, and is, totally contrary to the behavior beliefs of every human being.
Apparently, they thought this was a good idea. I wonder who thought they knew more than people in general? Who thought that the market should forget about the future, and it would be ok? I might understand a zero-interest rate policy for a very short period under dire economic circumstances. But 11 years? This took an important factor — the future — out of our decision making and distorted everything we did. Something that mattered greatly — the future — was assigned a value of zero.
A bunch of people at the Fed need a real job. They need to hang out with the rest of us where the future matters. They need to stand in line for fried shrimp, smell some fresh suntan lotion and to listen to the dreams of grandchildren.
Dr. Skip Mounts is the Dean of the School of Business and Public Management at the College of Coastal Georgia and a Professor of Economics. He is also an associate of the Reg Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies and the Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship.