You know that spring break has arrived by the fresh smell of suntan lotion in our grocery stores. We also get visits from family including seven grandchildren ranging in age from 22 years to 18 months. Given the nature of our community, I imagine that our experience is matched by many other grandparents who have retired here. I can only speak for myself, but their arrival reminds me that a future is an important and significant part of life. Life will continue. I would not be surprised at all if every grandparent knows the same thing.

The notion of a future is part of everything we do and every personal relationship we have. Will I be late for a meeting if traffic on the causeway is crazy? My mortgage lender had to wonder if I was going to live over the term of my mortgage. How long a wait will there be at my favorite restaurant with spring breakers in town? The future is everywhere and plays a role in everything we do.

