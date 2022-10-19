First, I want to thank all those readers who emailed, called or stopped me walking in the neighborhood to offer tips, recipes and general guidance for using my smoker. Again, this is further evidence that I live in a wonderful, giving community.
As of the date of the column, recent Federal Reserve policy actions have raised the federal funds interest rate by another 75 basis points, raising the target fed funds rate to 4%. This is the third consecutive increase of this magnitude; unprecedented in the history of Federal Reserve interest rate targeting. The only other time the Fed has ever embraced a 75-basis point increase was in 1994.
Current policy is described as the Fed being tough on inflation. In this narrative, the Fed was late to recognizing that inflation was not transitory and that it was here to stay for some time. This narrative also is used to tell us that a consequence of being tough is that the economy will experience a recession of some magnitude. While many market observers see the coming downturn as potentially painful, the tough narrative describes it as possibly shallow and brief. President Biden is saying as much.
The tough narrative describes the Fed as a reactionary central bank attacking a wide variety of yet-to-be-described causes of inflation. What matters is simply being tough. By being tough, the Fed will address the underlying cause or causes of inflation. Tough policy along with tough talk will surely do the trick.
Think of this another way. Have you heard of applying tough love to friend or a relative with a substance abuse problem? This often involves a confrontation that focuses on an immediate problem in hopes that it addresses the underlying causes/issues. Addressing fundamental causes comes later. Tough love addresses the here and the now. This is exactly what the Fed is doing.
What would the policy narrative be if it was focused on meaningful central bank accountability and not reaction and toughness? In my opinion, this would focus attention on the cause of inflation rather than on inflation itself. Getting tough does not address why we need to get tough in the first place. If we find that out and address it, then there is no need to get tough. If a result of getting tough is a recession then, if we address the accountability issue with different policy, we don’t need to experience inflation and the eventual recession. This is a much better outcome.
As I have stated many times in this space, inflation is only caused by bad Federal Reserve policy. Individual prices of individual goods (like oil) change for many reasons, but a continual rise in the general level of prices — the only definition of inflation — can only be caused by previously bad monetary policy. Inflation can only be a policy mistake.
The Fed, for nearly 12 years, used its policy tools to keep the federal funds interest rate at or close to zero. This kept all interest rates arbitrarily low. A consequence of this was that the Fed had to accommodate all budget deficits of the federal government. Budget accommodation led to excessive increases in the monetary base which is the fuel that leads to excessive growth in the money supply and ultimately inflation. But, beginning in 2011, the Federal Reserve started to pay interest on reserves that commercial banks held on deposit with the Fed. In a real sense, the Fed was paying banks to hold reserves rather than to make loans. I hope you are getting the image of the little boy with his finger in the dyke. Then, to make matters worse, COVID policy led to massive government spending and deficits which led to a doubling of the national debt with the Fed accommodating the new spending to keep interest rates at, or close to, zero.
An accountable monetary policy, compared to one that was simply tough, would recognize this history. Some examples may help. Who thinks zero interest rates are good things? Interest rates are market-determined prices that are valuing the future. Zero interest rates are saying that the future and the present are identical. Does anyone think this makes sense? Well, the Fed thought that for almost 12 years. Should the Fed have the power to pay commercial banks to not make loans? Shouldn’t bank managers determine to whom the bank should lend? Elsewhere, should the Fed accommodate federal government spending that often seems like it is out of control with no discipline in sight? Lastly, should an accountable policy finally recognize that the Fed has a fundamental information problem in that it can never know what it needs to know when it needs to know it?
Maybe with all that has gone on, the Fed needs to be accountable by doing as little as possible. Let markets work. Let markets discipline. Go back to the original policy directive to stop bank panics by being the lender of last resort.
Dr. Skip Mounts is the Dean of the School of Business and Public Management at the College of Coastal Georgia. He is professor of economics and an associate of the Reg Murphy Center for Economic and Policy Studies and the Lucas Center for Entrepreneurship.