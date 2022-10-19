First, I want to thank all those readers who emailed, called or stopped me walking in the neighborhood to offer tips, recipes and general guidance for using my smoker. Again, this is further evidence that I live in a wonderful, giving community.

As of the date of the column, recent Federal Reserve policy actions have raised the federal funds interest rate by another 75 basis points, raising the target fed funds rate to 4%. This is the third consecutive increase of this magnitude; unprecedented in the history of Federal Reserve interest rate targeting. The only other time the Fed has ever embraced a 75-basis point increase was in 1994.

More from this section

Your treasured chest

Your treasured chest

There are many myths and misconceptions about breast enhancement and breast reconstruction. One is that only single twenty-somethings have breast augmentation surgery. In fact, many women who seek breast enhancement are mothers who have experienced a loss of breast volume after having their …