While I regularly appear on Fox News — CNN and MSNBC rarely ask — I do not and never have worked for Fox.

One recent Saturday morning, I watched the CNN Michael Smerconish Show. I’ve always thought of Smerconish as fairer than most, at least by CNN standards. For example, he interviewed me during my campaign for governor and introduced me as a “Trump Republican.” To this I said, “I am a Republican. I voted for Romney in 2012. I voted for McCain in 2008. Was I supposed to vote for Biden or Hillary?” Why call me a “Trump Republican,” unless the label is designed to disparage my candidacy? He apologized. Like I said, Smerconish is fairer than most.

Program promotes student health at Frederica Academy

Florence and the Machines’ “Dog Days Are Over” floated through the morning air at Frederica Academy last week as students returned to class, relaxed and ready to conquer the day thanks to a break period spent with calming therapy dogs.

Seymour announces retirement from Arco Hardware

Howard V. Seymour Jr. is retiring from Arco Hardware and Builder Supplies Inc., after being with the family-owned company for 52 years, the last 10 of which have been on a part-time basis. That doesn’t mean he will be any less busy.

Black Sea Bass fishing return

Locally caught black sea bass may be back on the menu in the Golden Isles from November through April during calving season for North Atlantic right whales.