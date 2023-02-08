One in 10 households in the United States faces food insecurity in a given year, but households with children are at an especially high risk of not having enough to eat. In a recent “From the Murphy Center” column, I examined broad patterns of food insecurity in the U.S. Today, I will focus on food insecurity among children.

In the U.S., 12.5% of households with children were food insecure at times during 2021, according to data from the United States Department of Agriculture, Economic Research Service. In half of these households, children experienced food insecurity directly. Five million kids in the U.S. experienced food insecurity in 2021, meaning that the family didn’t have the resources to acquire food for all members of their household at some point in the year. Even more concerning, 521,000 children were hungry, skipped a meal or didn’t eat for a whole day because there wasn’t enough money for food in 2021.

