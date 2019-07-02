“We’re just trying to get people out of their cars, there’s a C02 crisis,” says David Estrada, Chief Legal Officer for Bird, an electric scooter rental company to USA Today.
Only in California, the land of dreams, can you give the people what they wish and dream for — less congested highways and commuters taking alternate transit — and they still complain.
Yes, as we headed into the dog days of summer the streets of San Francisco have been overrun by, wait for it, electric scooters.
The latest innovation from Silicon Valley are long lasting, low energy, some even solar-battery powered electric scooters, for rent for a pittance. Bird and Lime are two of the leading players in the fast emerging scooter rental companies, think Uber or Lyft with no driver and you just pick the scooter up off the sidewalk. These scooters can be unlocked with your smartphone for a charge of $1. They then cost 15 cents a minute. The rider goes wherever they are going, using the sustainable, inexpensive and practical “last mile” solution, and then leave the scooter wherever they get off it, for the next renter to pick up.
And that, scooter litter, is what has the Bay Area fuming. The hashtag, “scootersbehavingbadly” has been trending, along with photos of offensive scooters strewn along sidewalks like abandoned toys. Out of spite, again as reported by USA Today, some scooter haters are tossing the light rides into dumpsters, trees and even the bay.
Millennial techies are the primary customer, but grandmas have also been seen catching a quick and breezy ride (scooters top out at roughly 20-mph) to the neighborhood market up San Francisco’s famously hilly streetscape.
These scooters have now made their way to Atlanta’s Peachtree Street, as well as metro Atlanta suburbs. Given their low-price point and relatively high “it” factor, expect to see them soon speeding along sidewalks and trails on St. Simons, Jekyll and Georgia’s Golden Isles.
These scooters operate almost identically to those you may have rode as a child, only you don’t need to push with one foot...it’s all the gliding, down-hill rolling part of what you may recall. They are also very unlike the Segway, which has a $5,000 price-tag, and requires some training to ride. Remember President George W. Bush making a solid face-plant on his first Segway ride?
Some cities are requiring helmets, permits and even insurance. That’s reasonable, and you can expect places like Atlanta’s Beltline to become a battleground of sorts, as most pedestrian commuter trails are not intended for any motorized devices. Electric bicycles are also already out there, but they are lower in number and many riders only use the electric motors when in traffic or to assist on a long or steep hillsides.
And these little buggers are also shaping up to be big business. Three players are racing to see which can first hit the billion mark in venture capital or market capitalization as the math is very good for each scooter paying for itself in two to three months on the rental market. That makes for a lot of straight profit, short of the small retrieval fees paid for workers who go and find (GPS chips inside) any missing scooters.
Lime, Bird and Spin, the big three in little scooter world, are also viewed as villains in driving up the price of real estate in San Francisco, go figure, as scooter assisted commutes on Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART), are now allowing high paid millennials to make it back from the Valley to Nob Hill without breaking a sweat. Rental and real estate rates across the Bay area and even once Bohemian arts conclaves and less pricey areas like Oakland are climbing rapidly, in a city with a median home price of $1.6 million.
And long time residents of San Fran are not taking this lightly. These techsters first came in on luxury motor coach buses, many of which blocked the cities notoriously tight intersections and narrow residential streets. Then neighborhoods became flooded with Uber and Lyft cars, dropping off and picking up these tech workers...and now...they just scoot home from their nearest BART station.
Lime has already raised $250-million in venture capital and has a valuation approaching $1-billion. Bird has pulled in $150-million, again in an industry which only had its roll-out this March. Uber and Lyft, already exploring and buying into bike sharing, are each exploring scooters and seeking concession permits in San Francisco.
If you can’t beat’em, scoot’em. Now scoot.
Bill Crane is a senior communications strategist who began his career in broadcasting and has worked at the state capitol and in Washington in both political parties. Contact him at bill.csicrane@gmail.com.