Our spring semester has been underway for a few weeks, and this is my time to teach a course in entrepreneurship. As dean, my teaching is minimized in favor of administrative work. Students don’t see me often in the classroom, and I think this lack of contact makes them curious. “Where were you born (New Jersey)?” “Where have you lived (New Jersey, Wisconsin, and Georgia)?” “How many years were you at Mercer (over 27)?” “Why did you come here (to build something)?” And my favorite – “Why do you like economics so much?” “Because it’s cool and helps me understand why people do what they do.”
Economics is a wonderful social science, especially microeconomics which focuses on the behavior of individual consumers, firms, and markets. This is where the rubber meets the road in trying to understand the behavior of economic agents.
Over the years, I have found particular interest in the simple ways microeconomics has been extended into unexplored areas of life. Noble Laurette Gary Becker (1930–2014, The University of Chicago and Princeton University) argued that additional years of education could be viewed as an investment that balances future returns against future costs. He also argued that a household could be viewed like a business firm in its decision-making. The decision to migrate, have children, get vaccinated and on and on now had a theory for economists to use to explore previously uncharted areas of life. Becker created human capital theory and the economics of the family.
Nobel laureate James Buchannan (1919-2013, George Mason University, Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia) said that his extension of microeconomics into analyzing the actions of governments and bureaucrats was based on the simple idea that “Bureaucrats are people too.” Trying to understand the growth of government, the lack of market discipline in public sector enterprises, the absence of efficiency relative to private businesses and the response of bureaucrats to incentives became new areas of research for economists. Buchanan and others gave us public choice theory and constitutional economics.
On a local level, the production of liberty ships during World War II has helped economists better understand productivity. As many of you know, the Brunswick Shipyard, which employed over 16,000 men and women, was one of 13 locations that produced liberty ships. These facilities were spread across 18 states with 15 different companies organizing production. Our shipyard produced 99 liberty ship largely over a two-year period.
The connection to productivity was very simple. Productivity, defined as output per labor-hour, can be enhanced in many ways. One way is through repetition. The more you do the same thing over and over again, the better and faster you will be in doing it. ‘Learn by doing’ is a very simple idea but hard to measure. Interestingly, the design of liberty ships did not change over the war years. They were standardized. If ‘learn by doing’ increases productivity, then it should be seen in the production of these ships. Because ship design did not change, workers could be assigned the same task and do it over and over again and, with time, get better and faster at it. In some sense, this production process was a giant social capital network.
Although some of the research is still being questioned, data supports this idea. Early on, each ship took around 355 days to produce requiring 1.4 million labor-hours. Yet, by 1943, a liberty ship was produced with only 500,000 labor-hours over only 50 to 70 days. This was amazing given that each ship was 441 feet in length, weighed 5,000 tons and had over 250,000 parts. The production record was 4 days, 15 hours, and 29 minutes. According to a community website, in 1944 the Navy asked Brunswick Shipyard workers to produce six ships in one month. Our Brunswick heroes produced seven.
Given my reference to James Buchanan, I have wondered how many labor-hours have been used in (1) investigating the 2016 election by the Muller task force and (2) developing articles of impeachment by the Intelligence Committee and the Judiciary Committee of the House of Representatives — a period of a bit more than three years. This required me to make some assumptions about the number of staff, hours of work, vacations, possible outsiders, etc. My back of the envelope guess is that these activities have required over 600,000 labor-hours of effort. (I will defer to colleagues in political science to tell us what was produced.) The Brunswick Shipyard, with these labor-hours of effort, could have produced one liberty ship. However, what has taken the political process over three years to do, the heroes of the Brunswick Shipyard took only 60 or so days.
As downtown Brunswick experiences a renewal, let us not forget our amazing past of the heroes of the Brunswick Shipyard and the liberty ships that helped save the world. May those wonderful men and women always be a part of our future.