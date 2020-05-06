There is a lot of talk and great concern over how well or how quickly our economy will be able to recover after this pandemic has passed. We read last week that our local expert Dr. Mathews is bullish, especially for our local economy. Having witnessed our recovery from the Great Recession, he has little doubt we can and will do it again. I agree. The spirit and drive of the American people and the flexibility of our institutions are very special. They have allowed us to rebound from some really impossible economic situations in the past, and there is no reason to assume this time will be different.
But, I am concerned that the rebound may not be of equal speed or quality for all individuals. One really remarkable characteristic of our recovery from the Great Recession is that by 2017, both genders and all major racial/ethnic groups had recovered to their pre-recession unemployment levels. However, the Pew Research Center reported in 2017 that household wealth did not recover as equitably. Median household net wealth was still below pre-recession levels for all but the highest-earning Americans, and the rate of pre-recession wealth recovery was lowest for minorities and for those with lowest earnings. In sum, wealth gaps between rich and poor and among racial/ethnic groups expanded due to the Great Recession.
This is not especially surprising since a lower-earning family is more likely to need to dip into any available wealth reserve (savings, home equity, etc.) during a recession and is also less likely to be able to rebuild that reserve quickly.
But, it means that COVID-19 is kicking these families while they are still down from the Great Recession.
Another thing that really troubles me about this particular economic slump that is not true of most is that K-12 education has been so significantly impacted. When the dust clears and the data settle after this is all over, I expect we will find a widening of the achievement gap among school children. Children who, prior to schools’ closing, were high achievers, had involved parents or did not have need for special educational accommodation will have continued to learn and achieve while homeschooling, and those who were struggling during face-to-face instruction likely will have had a harder time keeping up at home.
Just like in the family wealth narrative, those students who were already below average in their classes likely have the hardest time catching up under normal circumstances, and the last thing they needed was this additional setback.
A cause for further alarm: the educational effects of this pandemic may not be limited to current school children. A study published in 2017 by an economist at the Federal Reserve found that the group of individuals who were in utero during the 1918 flu pandemic had lower educational attainment, higher chances of physical disability, and lower income than data suggest they would have had in the absence of a pandemic.
I do not have the data nor the expertise to propose a solution to the increased inequality we likely will see as a result of this pandemic. For some of it, time may be the only solution. Recovery will be hard work for us all, and we should remember that our job is not done when the average American is OK. Many of our neighbors still will not be OK. It is important as we begin to see our economy bounce back that we keep in mind that bounce may not be as quick or high for some as for others. For some, it may take generations.