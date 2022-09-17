A railroad strike appears to have been averted. Railroad employees I have talked to who insisted they will go on strike tell me they are fine with their pay. They are not fine with limited days off on which they must remain on call. They are tired. A strike would cost our economy $2 billion a day. The Biden administration worked through the night Thursday to avert a strike.

The stress levels on the economy, even with no railroad strike, are hurting our economic systems. Just the other day, as the market plunged more than 1,200 points over inflation news — the worst loss since 2020 — as Democrats celebrated the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House. In the next week, the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates three-quarters of a percent, bringing rates to their highest levels since 2007.

