Another battle is likely coming to a community or metro suburb near you.
When Walmart began its expansion and moved into DeKalb County during the 1990s, I was a strong supporter, and I remain a regular customer. Target may be prettier, and better merchandised, but we prefer Walmart.
My them hometown of Avondale Estates reversed itself after finalizing an agreement in principle with Walmart Corporate HQ to locate a store on the site of a former abandoned mall. The small-town mayor and city council caved to residents’ concerns and complaints about the retailing giant, and the store remained in unincorporated DeKalb County, along with the nearly $4-million in sales tax revenue which a typical Walmart generates back to its host local government.
And as yard signs had just become legal in Avondale Estates, our main drag of Clarendon Avenue was soon festooned with “NO WALMART” signs. I was the lone YES, YES Walmart sign (homemade). And I later took great delight running into many of my former Walmart protesting neighbors caught shopping in the mega-store after it opened, particularly when I found them in line with a full shopping cart.
And now yet again, some well-intentioned community activists and DeKalb County residents are screaming at the top of their lungs about the over-abundance of dollar stores (70 and counting) across our county, as well as within several of our 13 municipalities. As a result, the DeKalb County Commission has put in place a six-month moratorium on the zoning, permitting or construction of any new or additional dollar stores. This is simply short-sighted and bad public policy.
Dollar stores, just like Neiman Marcus (Needless Mark-up for the uninitiated) are not for everyone. Their operating hours are limited, compared to a 24-hour superstore or most grocers. Due to the expense of maintaining and stocking perishable commodities, the bulk of their grocery items are either canned or frozen. But dollar stores typically employ area residents, and they do pay sales, property and other excise taxes and fees, dependent on the specifics of their merchandise offerings. The stores typically open most frequently in under-deserved markets and areas, often without a full-service grocer nearby.
And yet, apparently some folks frustrated by the over-abundance of these merchants in certain zip codes believe that prohibiting them solves some problem. If there are criminal elements hanging out around a store, isn’t that more of a community/policing concern than an issue caused by the presence of the store. What is next to be banned? Convenience stores, gas stations?
Here is a novel idea. If you don’t like dollar stores, do not shop in dollar stores. I can all but assure you that most of their locations will not go out of business. If you want to see a wider array of retailers, such as a full-service grocer and other choices in your neighborhood, perhaps stop buying almost everything online. It’s not Walmart or dollar stores killing off local small businesses, it’s e-commerce and the lower costs of operating without employees or brick and mortar locations. And remember, in many parts of our county — if you subtract the dollar stores, convenience stores and gas stations — all you may have left are boarded up commercial buildings and empty strip malls. Is that actually a preference?
Economic development is not wishing for a Cheescake Factory, it’s also about supporting locally owned or chain/franchise enterprise in your community with your wallet and business by becoming a regular and repeat customer. Our home in Scottdale, Ga., has been within a low-income zip code for decades. Visionary developers, our central location and proximity to Decatur, as well as Avondale Estates, are now changing that, bringing in new residents, families and several hundred thousand dollar homes, along with new retail following those new rooftops. We now have probably four new grocery choices within a couple of miles, but we still also shop at the nearby DeKalb Farmer’s Market, our longtime neighborhood Kroger, Aldi’s and yes, the occasional dollar store.
The next time you considering slicing into someone else’s job, income or property rights, try and remember the cost of freedom begins as low as a dollar and is still a relative bargain, all things considered.