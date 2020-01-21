Falling in behind cardiac arrest, strokes and cancer, most causes of death are accidental (including suicide), and modern medicine has thankfully developed many treatments, procedures and modalities to extend and improve quality of life, particularly for those compromised by a host of chronic diseases. That said, two major health threats are continually on the rise in our western world — bacterial strains increasingly immune to antibiotics and an ever wider array of viral infections, such as never-ending new strains of influenza.
Other than quarantine, face masks and becoming a society of hermits, we have really only one major tool for turning that tide against the risk of any potential epidemic or pandemic — the vaccine. And yet with all data and science pointing to increased flu prevention following exposure, improved immune response to later flu strains and the increasingly difficult and lasting symptoms of most modern flu strains, millions will again skip the flu shot this year out of some combination of fear of needles, fear of ‘getting the flu from the shot,’ or reading some new old wives tale or rumor on social media. Thanks again, Facebook.
Fear of mercury, and specifically a preservative called thimerosal, used for decades in numerous vaccines has caused millions of American families to opt out of many vaccine schedules for their children. And though the evidence is indisputable, and vaccines have prevented serious illness among hundreds of millions, saved lives and shrunk the world of many killer diseases into deep freeze in petri dishes within secured vaults at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, vaccine shunning remains on the rise.
While parents have the right to make these decisions for their families and children, we are at the same time more and more congregating in cities where population density and commonly used surfaces and gathering places are also more and more the societal norm, in the United States and elsewhere. A resurgence of the measles in New York City, originating reportedly within Orthodox Jewish communities, who do not vaccinate as a matter of faith, last spring moved into the broader public school system population.
Vaccinations, on a global scale, have all but eradicated the threats of smallpox and polio. And yet without continued vaccinations among our ever growing global population, these crippling and fatal diseases will likely make a return just as measles, chickenpox and other ailments considered less threatening are reoccurring, even to the extent of some parents holding ‘measles/pox parties’ to intentionally expose their offspring, in hopes of naturally strengthening their immune systems.
The annual flu vaccine is most often administered without any preservatives, while still sparing millions of Americans from the serious and in some cases fatal malady of several strains of flu. Fatalities — particularly among the aged, infirm, and immune compromised — during the past two flu seasons have been significantly on the rise. Most county health departments administer the current vaccine for free, many employers schedule free mass onsite or heavily subsidized vaccinations, and a few retailers, such as Publix grocers, are offering the additional incentive of a $10 gift card to come in and get your free flu shot.
Amazingly, many will still pass up even that last offer. My own sister and brother-in-law are both currently battling the flu, after again forgoing their shot again this year. Once vaccinated, your body will need about two weeks to fully develop antibodies, but you will most likely become flu-proof within the month, and flu season now continues into mid-spring. Georgia is currently among the most flu-infested states in the nation for the second year in a row. That’s not a list we want to stay on top of.
It’s time to step up, so that you help remove the doubts of thousands of families refusing to roll up their sleeves and point their child’s foot, upper arm, thigh or other body parts at the business end of a needle. And as for Big Pharma, producing billions of vaccine does each year, how about a little bit of self-inflicted financial pain, and investment in a significant confidence and consumer trust gain, by researching and developing some new and relatively inexpensive preservative options for the vaccines which require them for longer shelf-life?
And folks, it is still not too late if you don’t currently have the flu. Do yourself and your neighbor, family and co-workers a favor...go and get your flu shot.