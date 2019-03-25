I am writing to offer some perspective on House Bill 445, amendments to the Shore Protection Act (SPA). The SPA was passed in 1979 to protect Georgia’s sand-sharing system. I served as Director of Coastal Resources Division (CRD) for 18 years and administered the SPA. I have some experience with the law.
According to recent news reports, Sea Island worked with DNR to craft specific language to HB 445 which exempts platted lots landward of the updrift side of a permitted groin for a distance of 5,000 feet or 10 times the length of the groin, whichever is less.
Reports make it seem like DNR working with applicants and constituents is a bad thing. I assure you, this is an ongoing practice. The agency also works with environmental organizations like the Georgia Conservancy. Isn’t this how government is supposed to work?
The justification for this exemption is the fact that the groin and beach fill are already permitted by the SPA and must be maintained in accordance with the permit. Thus, requiring a permit landward of this area is duplicative and offers no additional protection for the sand-sharing system. Further, it does not exempt all of Sea Island from the SPA, only the areas a certain distance updrift of permitted groins and beach fill. The great majority of Sea Island beachfront lots remain under SPA jurisdiction.
Another of the amendments in HB 445 removes language which allowed local governments to assume permitting authority under the SPA. In 40 years, no local government has expressed any interest in doing so. This does not mean local governments are not considered. Any project which requires an SPA permit must pass local zoning muster, or it cannot be approved.
In my opinion, Sea Island Company has been the best corporate citizen in Glynn County in the 48 years I’ve lived here. The amendment proposed by Sea Island in HB 445 does nothing to harm the sand-sharing system on Sea Island or St. Simons. The most recent Sea Island beach restoration project took sand from 4 miles offshore, an area generally considered outside the sand-sharing system. As this sand erodes from Sea Island, which it will do over time, it will, in fact, accrete to St. Simons Island.
I support HB 445 as passed by the Georgia House of Representatives and the Senate Natural Resources Committee, and I commend Representative Don Hogan for his sponsorship of this bill.