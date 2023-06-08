In 2003, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Lawrence v. Texas, found Texas’ anti-sodomy law unconstitutional. This is a free country, the Court proclaimed, and individuals can engage in whatever private consensual sexual activity that they wish. But freedom is not the value that LGBTQ+ activists seek. They will not rest until their values and lifestyle are imposed and accepted by every American.

Which gets to the heart of the current dispute between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Walt Disney Co. Florida passed into law, in 2022, the Parental Rights in Education Act that bars instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in grades K-3 and 4-12 unless there is conflict with other state standards in reproductive health education. This law quickly was labeled by LGBTQ++ advocates the “Don’t Say Gay” law. But the law prohibits instruction of any sort in these categories, under assumption that conveying this sensitive material to young children is the responsibility of parents and not public school bureaucrats.

More from this section

Rep. Townsend to serve on study committee

Rep. Townsend to serve on study committee

One of Glynn County’s freshman legislators has been named to a committee that will study the feasibility of allowing high school students to begin working toward careers earlier.

Cheshire led life of joy

Cheshire led life of joy

If one word summarized Ed Cheshire’s life, it would be “joy.” Cheshire found joy in his work, family and friends, and most of all, in his relationship with God.