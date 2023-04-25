“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and wouldn’t lose any voters.” — Donald Trump

Fox News could plop one of its prime time anchors at a desk in the middle of Sixth Avenue, in front of Fox’s headquarters, and the anchor could report that John Wilkes Booth killed Marilyn Monroe on the grassy knoll in Dallas’s Dealey Plaza. And Fox News would not lose its core viewers.

Blessing of the Fleet brings crowd to Darien

Every boat in Darien’s annual Blessing of the Fleet Sunday got a blessing from a clergyman Sunday, but they also got a huge welcome from the crowd on the U.S. 17 bridge, the waterfront and the pleasure boats in the Darien River.

St. Simons scouts earn Eagle rank

Vince Forgione and Liam Middleton jokingly gave fellow Boy Scouts of America Troop 248 member Kyle Lafferty a hard time for earning his Eagle Scout rank so young – at age 14.