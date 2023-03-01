When Skeeter Skates calls, you had better put everything on hold. He just did and I just did. For those of you who may not be familiar with Skeeter, he is the proprietor of Skeeter Skates Tree Stump Removal and Plow Repair in Ryo, Georgia, and a legend in his field.

He is also the current presiding chair of the Ryo Morning Coffee Club, a collection of Great Americans which includes Walleye, who runs the bait shop over in Red Bud; Booger Bledsoe, who operates a local roadside vegetable stand on State Route 136 near Sugar Valley; and Uncle Coot, recently retired from the porta-potty transportation industry.

Seymour announces retirement from Arco Hardware

Howard V. Seymour Jr. is retiring from Arco Hardware and Builder Supplies Inc., after being with the family-owned company for 52 years, the last 10 of which have been on a part-time basis. That doesn’t mean he will be any less busy.

Program promotes student health at Frederica Academy

Florence and the Machines’ “Dog Days Are Over” floated through the morning air at Frederica Academy last week as students returned to class, relaxed and ready to conquer the day thanks to a break period spent with calming therapy dogs.