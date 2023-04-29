This past week, a rumor started that former President Donald Trump would go to Tallahassee and personally convince the Florida legislature not to amend Section 99.012 of the Florida election code. That code provision requires elected officials to resign their present office if they wish to run for another office with a term that overlaps. Many states have resign-to-run laws, but Florida’s does not appear to apply in Gov. Ron DeSantis’s situation.

In fairness, the Florida legislature at one point amended the law to make it very clear it did not apply. When Charlie Crist was governor and thinking of running, the legislature changed the law. Florida then-Gov. Rick Scott and the legislature changed the law back in 2018.

