There are 332 million Americans. Of that, roughly 75% are eligible to vote. Only 50% are actually registered to vote. On average between midterm and presidential elections, only 40% of the 332 million go vote. A presidential year may swing up to about 47%, and a midterm may swing down to 33%. The average is about 40%.

Of the 40% of Americans who vote, are registered to vote and who do vote, you need 21% to win.

Little St. Simons is home to a rare hibiscus

A spellbindingly gorgeous chorus of marsh mallow hibiscus had an appointment to keep with dawn’s early light Friday, caring not diddly-squat about the humans who got stuck on the wrong side of the Hampton Point Marina’s closed entrance gate.

