An out-of-context video featuring Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, quoted him claiming American sons and daughters will have to fight and die in Ukraine. Isolationists and pro-Russian propagandists all seized on the video to denounce American funding of Ukraine’s war effort. Understanding Zelenskyy’s statement in its context, he is right.

The context came from the preface, selectively edited out by social media warriors. He said if Ukraine loses, Russia will be emboldened to take on NATO member states. That would, in fact, force the United States into the war. Russian President Vladimir Putin has fully embraced the idea that his war in Ukraine is a proxy war against NATO. If he can beat Ukraine, he thinks he can beat NATO.

