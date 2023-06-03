Education ought to be the bedrock for fostering critical thinking and providing a landscape for the exploration of diverse perspectives, rather than serving as an incubator for extremist ideologies. This essential ethos of education, unfortunately, is under threat, exemplified recently by the recent graduation speech of CUNY Law graduate and soon-to-be attorney, Fatima Mousa Mohammed.

Mohammed, as she claimed the spotlight, leveraged this platform to broadcast an array of extreme left-wing cliches. She demonstrated profound disrespect for American institutions that form our nation’s backbone, criticizing entities ranging from our police force and military to our long-standing ally, Israel. Her rhetoric exhibited nothing but contempt. The speech was an unsettling recital of the extreme left-wing rhetoric that’s been increasingly infecting our national discourse; it was unequivocally inappropriate for a commencement address — an occasion meant to be a celebration of academic achievement.

