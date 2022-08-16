Here’s the story of the high-flying funny money that flew too close to the sun, and then there are times in life when a moment crystallizes in your mind. And increasingly, at least for me, when you can anticipate when that latest hot topic is about to jump the shark.

My father, an astute businessman and longtime savvy investor is many things, however, he is not the guy up to speed on all things new and different. A few months back, he pulled me aside, to apparently share something of great value in confidence. In a near whisper, he offered, “They are going to stop using paper currency soon son, probably time to start moving some dollars into that crypto-currency stuff.”

Bill Crane is a senior communications strategist who began his career in broadcasting and has worked at the state capitol and in Washington in both political parties. Contact him at bill.csicrane@gmail.com.

