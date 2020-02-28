Glynn County commissioners would be wise to heed the advice of the International Association of Chiefs of Police and their own finance committee. Both are recommending additional manpower and canines for county police.
The association knows what it’s talking about. Its members know a thing or two about proper police coverage. They certainly have seen their fair share of understaffed law enforcement agencies and the grim consequences they produce for the communities they inadequately serve.
The association recommends Glynn County boost the community’s protectors by three canines and eight officers. Additional dogs would give county the eight highly trained canines, enough to keep a presence on all shifts through the weekend. That would be beneficial to the safety of both police and the public. Police apparently are too thin in the canine area to maintain their presence on all shifts seven days a week.
More officers, of course, would strengthen security in the unincorporated areas. That wouldn’t be a bad idea when considering the break-ins and violent flare-ups that demand a police response. Just recently a man was shot and killed in Satilla Shores. Police are still trying to determine whether the death was the result of self-defense. In another violent flareup, police found a man wounded with a gun wound on the ground in front of a residence on Merritt Circle.
More officers on patrol wouldn’t necessarily have prevented either shooting. Knowing more officers were watching over businesses and neighborhoods, especially after dark, however, might induce some would-be burglars to think twice before committing a crime.
Just as importantly is the extra security it will give the men and women who guard our streets and keep us safe. It’s a different world out there today. Police are just as much a target as anyone else.
Our highways and neighborhood streets could also use better supervision, particularly around school zones.
Too many people are driving recklessly with impunity. A traffic citation today just might be enough to get someone to think twice before driving too fast or dangerously tomorrow.
The county can do this. The canines will cost around $35,000, and a federal grant would pay most of the $1.05 million in salaries for new police officers.