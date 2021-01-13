Agreements can reach the point to where they are no longer beneficial to both sides. It is safe to say that the Glynn County government saw that having former police chief John Powell on the payroll was no longer beneficial to taxpayers.
Glynn County officially cut ties with Powell with county manager Alan Ours outlining the reasons why in a letter last week. Powell had been on administrative leave since late February 2020 after he was indicted on various charges related to the scandal that enveloped the now defunct Glynn Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team.
Ours outlined in his letter that lacking a definitive date to return to work, and the fact that Powell has been on administrative leave for more than 10 months, put an unreasonable burden on the county. There also aren’t any alternate positions available that match Powell’s qualifications and salary, according to Ours’ letter.
Ours also mentioned the likelihood of Powell being re-indicted in the case and the fact that Powell’s basic law enforcement officer certification has been suspended by the Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council.
The decision to remove Powell permanently seemed more like a matter of when, not if, after the county promoted then interim chief Jay Wiggins to the full-time position in September 2020. Couple that with a report from the Police Advisory Panel last June that Powell was very unpopular with officers, and the decision seemed obvious for the county.
The county made the correct call to let Powell go. His guilt or innocence in the charges he faces will be determined by the justice system. But with the economic uncertainty caused by the global pandemic, the county can’t afford to keep a high-salary individual on the payroll who isn’t able to work in any capacity at the moment.
With Wiggins announcing his retirement recently, the police chief spot is open again. Powell would be a poor choice for that for the reasons already mentioned. Officially ending his employment will end any public perception that he would be back in that role going forward.
What the county needs is a chief that can continue the rebuilding work Wiggins began in his tenure. Wiggins returned the county’s patrol officers to 10-hour shifts instead of 12 hours, pushed for more body cameras and K-9 units, and engaged with the community to get its views on how the department can be better.
His tenure was short, but Wiggins has the department heading in the right direction. The next chief would be wise to follow his lead and continue moving the department forward.