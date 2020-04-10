For the past few weeks, I have been traveling the First District of Georgia meeting with small businesses, workers, restaurant owners, farmers, faith leaders, volunteer organizations, families and others who are concerned. They’re not only concerned about the coronavirus and their health, but they’re also concerned about their economic future.
In Congress, we have been working aggressively with President Trump and the Administration to address the virus and provide relief to the small businesses, workers and families that need it.
First, Congress approved the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental and it was signed into law by President Trump. This legislation focused on increasing funding for testing, treatments, investments in vaccine development, essential medical supplies, and our health agencies working to combat the virus. It also provided important funding for state and local response on the ground.
Next, we passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. This legislation, that was signed by President Trump, ensures free coronavirus testing for Americans, increases access to telehealth, and provides paid sick and medical leave for workers impacted by the coronavirus, among other things.
Finally, phase three, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, was approved by Congress and signed by President Trump recently.
The coronavirus is a life or death situation for some American lives and livelihoods. We had to get the bill passed for small businesses who don’t know how they are going to keep the lights on and employees who don’t know where their next paycheck is coming from due to no fault of their own.
While it is far from perfect, the CARES Act will provide direct relief to Americans across the country through direct payments. This includes $1,200 payments to individuals and $2,400 payments to couples, with the payments increasing $500 per child. The payments are reduced starting at income levels of $75,000 for individuals and $150,000 for married couples. It also creates a new pandemic unemployment program to increase benefits for those who lost their jobs because of the health crisis.
The legislation creates a new program called the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which will help small businesses while keeping hardworking Americans employed. As a small business owner for more than thirty years, I understand that any uncertainty can cause hardship.
This global pandemic could cause absolute devastation. The PPP will provide forgivable loans to small businesses as long as the money is used for specific purposes such as payroll and employment support and 501 ©(3) organizations are also eligible for this program.
Our doctors, nurses and health care professionals on the front lines need and deserve our support. The CARES Act provides critical funding to an emergency fund to purchase and distribute PPE and other medical equipment. Funding is also designated to develop a vaccine and expand telehealth, as well as support the medical facilities that are grappling with this pandemic.
For college students, the CARES Act will provide much needed relief by pausing monthly student loan repayment requirements for six months with no penalty, codifying the Trump administration’s decision to pause collections on defaulted student loans through September 20, and ensuring students are not harmed by a university’s decision to switch to online delivery models.
The CARES Act also provides additional assistance to state and local governments, funding to support our agriculture industry, support to assist the homeless and loans to distressed industries with strict oversight.
Now, we are working to ensure the legislation is implemented correctly and effectively to provide the relief that is desperately needed.
As we continue to navigate this pandemic together, we will continue to take bold steps in Congress for Americans. In the First District, let’s continue to help, care and pray for each other. Remember, we are all in this together.
While I have seen distress in the district, I have also seen Georgians pulling together. I’ve seen many people volunteering in their communities or reaching out to isolated loved ones.
I’ve seen police officers deliver medications to at-risk citizens. And I’ve seen health care providers put their health in danger to save others. Throughout these times of uncertainty, I have seen our district and our nation at its best. People helping each other, caring for each other, encouraging each other.
We will get through this, and we will do it together.
Ours is a great nation blessed by a great God.
Congressman Earl L. “Buddy” Carter represents the First District of Georgia in the U.S. House of Representatives.