In a political landscape where party affiliations dictate much of the discourse, it comes as no surprise that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s decision to indict former President Donald Trump on hush money charges is seen through the lens of partisanship. Some might argue that Bragg’s move is a calculated one, aimed at shoring up his Democratic credentials in the lead-up to the reelection campaign. Yet, the deeper implications of such a move are far-reaching and cannot be ignored. For when prosecutors are chosen based on their political affiliations, the impartial administration of justice becomes a mere illusion.

The notion that justice is served regardless of the outcome in a courtroom may be nothing more than a mere platitude, especially when it comes to the motivations of prosecutors. Rather than upholding the principles of justice, some prosecutors are more concerned with securing a conviction, even if it means resorting to underhanded tactics or manipulating the system. For many prosecutors, their pursuit of a guilty verdict is driven not by a desire for justice but by a thirst for recognition, a desire for vengeance against political adversaries or the promise of lucrative job opportunities in the future. The United States Supreme Court has, as a practical matter, given a constitutional green light to politically motivated prosecutions in Reno v. American Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee (1999).

More from this section

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

Troop 224 scout earns highest rank

It took Logan Wendel, a newly minted Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of American Troop 224, just two and a half years to earn the highest rank in Scouting.

Christina's Dance World plans spring production

Christina's Dance World plans spring production

“The reputation of your shows in this town is outstanding, Christina.” Hillary Zeuge states they are extremely entertaining but, also go above and beyond to make everyone feel special. They leave encouraged and hopeful.