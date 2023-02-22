Please read this slowly. Read it alone. Read it with someone. Read it not just once. Read it several times. Then read again. These are not my words. These are the words of the famed astronomer Dr. Carl Sagan.

It was 33 years ago this month (February 14, 1990, to be exact) that NASA’s space probe, Voyager 1, which had been launched on Sept. 5, 1977, took one last picture of Earth from 3.7 billion miles away as it headed toward the outer reaches of our solar system. This was done at Sagan’s urging. He acknowledged such a picture would not have much scientific value. Earth would appear too small for that. A point of light less than one pixel in size. (Your television set contains somewhere between 900 thousand to 2 million pixels.) Just a speck in the vast universe. A tiny blue dot.

