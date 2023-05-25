Anyone who still believes this nation does not have an immigration problem needs only to look at the desperation of New York City, a city well known for its liberal attitude toward those wanting to enter the country. NYC Mayor Eric Adams is asking the court this week to suspend the city’s decades old “right to shelter” obligation.

The request is urgent. With the arrival of 70,000 immigrants who have crossed the nation’s border with Mexico just since last spring, the city is no longer able to offer everyone with empty pockets a place to sleep. It’s more than a friendly goal. Failure to find at least temporary shelter for everyone who requests it would put New York City in violation of a 1981 court order.

More from this section