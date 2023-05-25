Anyone who still believes this nation does not have an immigration problem needs only to look at the desperation of New York City, a city well known for its liberal attitude toward those wanting to enter the country. NYC Mayor Eric Adams is asking the court this week to suspend the city’s decades old “right to shelter” obligation.
The request is urgent. With the arrival of 70,000 immigrants who have crossed the nation’s border with Mexico just since last spring, the city is no longer able to offer everyone with empty pockets a place to sleep. It’s more than a friendly goal. Failure to find at least temporary shelter for everyone who requests it would put New York City in violation of a 1981 court order.
Imagine the municipal trauma caused by the influx of tens of thousands of mostly non-English-speaking, jobless residents practically overnight. It is enough to make even New York City squeal “uncle.”
Where are all the loudmouths who have been quick to jump into the national spotlight just for an opportunity to call those claiming the country has an immigration problem nothing but a bunch of liars? Their silence is deafening.
When New York City, home to the global icon Statue of Liberty, acknowledges it is overwhelmed by immigrants and runs to the courts pleading for relief, the men and women making laws in Washington need to stand up and take notice. It is time for a national policy that requires members of Congress to pull their heads out of the sand and to pay attention to the human flood that is continuing across America’s southern border.
In 2022 alone, the number of undocumented immigrants pouring into the U.S. from the south exceeded 2.76 million, according to Customs and Border Patrol data. It broke previous records by as many as 1 million people.
Washington politicians are to blame for New York City’s growing homeless population of illegal aliens. They must do something more than giggle and say “oops” as thousands of unregistered men, women and children flock into the states and connect with services to which they are not entitled.
The nation is having a hard enough time providing services to its own citizens. This community knows that from firsthand experience.