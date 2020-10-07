Controversy surrounding Brunswick’s Confederate monument is nothing new. These monuments, which promoted a politicized, ideological and incorrect history of the Civil War, were often controversial from the moment they were erected.
Black communities opposed these monuments as they correctly saw them as attempts to glorify the slave order of the Confederacy and as efforts to re-establish White supremacy in the South. Yet, on occasion White Southerners also opposed the erection of these monuments.
Confederate veterans in Brunswick were divided over the dedication of the city’s Confederate memorial in 1902. Controversy swirled in the weeks leading up to the dedication as Brunswick’s veterans group, the Brunswick Rifleman, investigated and audited the Ladies Memorial Association, the group that established this memorial. What they found was shocking. Forty-two percent of the funds raised for this monument were given as a loan to the husband of Mary Madden. Mary was the central force behind the Ladies Memorial Association; her husband had been a county commissioner and the head of one of the city’s most successful banks before he went bankrupt in 1901.
Additionally, the Brunswick Riflemen found that the Ladies Memorial Association only consisted of three or four individuals and that no regular meetings or procedures were ever followed. Far from an expression of the popular will, this monument’s erection reflected the desires of only a few elites.
Brunswick’s veterans were additionally upset that they had not been consulted about the festivities on Confederate Veterans Day or about the monument’s dedication. In fact for years afterwards, the groups held competing celebrations and fought over the meaning of this day.
In 1902, the veterans held a vote to boycott this monument’s dedication. This vote failed, but in response Urbanus Dart Jr., the founder of the Brunswick Rifleman, and his brother, Horace Dart, resigned from the organization. These brothers were the sons of Urbanus Dart, one of the most important citizens in Brunswick’s history.
The Brunswick Riflemen were asked to build a speaker’s platform for the event and unanimously rejected this request in protest. Many veterans boycotted the monument’s dedication, and local papers noted reduced attendance at the dedication.
It seems many veterans felt the monument did not adequately memorialize the sacrifices of their compatriots. Unlike most veterans’ memorials, Confederate memorials established in the late 1890s and early 1900s, like the one in Brunswick, did not list or honor the names of the dead, but instead glorified the Lost Cause.
Historians have noted how these monuments used the sacrifices of Confederate veterans to bolster a misleading and inaccurate history of the Civil War. These monuments sought to show that the South was right, that the North was wrong, and that the war was just.
History instead tells us that the South fought an unconstitutional and immoral war to protect slavery, while the North fought to protect the United States, and then to eliminate slavery. Southern white elites, through these monuments, sought to revise this history as part of a larger effort to restore their own reputations and power over Southern society.
This research on Brunswick’s monument was found using census and newspaper records, yet none of this story is remembered in Brunswick or represented in our public history. The reason for this speaks to the broader problem with this monument. Societies don’t remember history, they create myths. They enshrine these myths in the landscape and pass them down through the generations.
History is full of criminal and immoral acts. Slavery, ethnic cleansing and genocide, and injustice mark America’s history just as much as do a concern for liberty, the pursuit of economic independence, and personal freedom. Yet our myths only tell one side of this story, and often, as in the case of the Lost Cause, an incorrect side of the story.
Only by discarding these myths and embracing history can we overcome the burden of the past and embrace a future governed by justice and facts.