It is one of the most rewarding experiences in my 25 years of churning out columns. And it was a total accident. A happy accident.

You may recall that back in July, I asked my friend Hans Trupp in Brunswick his take on the recently-released Top Gun Maverick. He was a Top Gun during the Vietnam War and I was interested in getting his take on the movie and how authentic he found it.

More from this section

Sheriff Jump wins public safety award

Sheriff Jump wins public safety award

Nearly a year after perhaps the most intense criminal trial in Glynn County’s history, Masonic Lodge #717 awarded Sheriff Neal Jump its annual public safety award for his office’s handling of security.

Merry Mixer benefits Boys and Girls Clubs

Merry Mixer benefits Boys and Girls Clubs

It takes money to run a successful nonprofit organization, and the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Georgia is no exception. Merry Mixer, an upcoming fundraiser for the organization, raises money for the 12 clubs (10 in Glynn and two in McIntosh). The organization serves 6,000 children and t…