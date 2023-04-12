The American Psychological Association’s website defines trauma as “an emotional response to a terrible event.” Terrible events can be abuse or neglect but also can include societal-level events such as pandemics, natural disasters, and systemic discrimination. Nearly every school-aged child today has experienced trauma in one form or another.

Last month, my colleague Dr. Roscoe Scarborough used this column to highlight the mental health crisis currently facing youth in America. Much of this crisis is due to trauma and to our generally being ill-prepared to help children process and heal from trauma. Even those who are trauma-informed (know about trauma) often are not trained to be trauma-responsive (know what to do about it).

