We look forward to Christmas because it means a break from the normal routine of life that can be stressful. It’s a time for families, friends and fellowship. It’s festive and, when in the right perspective, joyous.

However, tens of thousands of our soldiers, sailors, airmen, Guardsmen and Marines won’t be home for Christmas celebrations. Instead, they will be doing the sacrificial duty of honor, protecting the rest of us and the freedom America offers.

