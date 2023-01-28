Last week, I wrote about the “He Gets Us” campaign. Unfortunately, I realized too late that I had identified the wrong Servant Foundation that funded the campaign. It was not the one controlled by Methodists in Oklahoma tied to a church, but rather a donor fund operated out of Kansas.

Subsequently, I have been informed a single family has fronted the money for most of the ad campaign. A number of denominations have refused to help, including my own Presbyterian Church in America. That piece did, however, provoke a conversation about the path forward for Christians in a nation that seems to be coming apart at the seams.

