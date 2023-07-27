Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is getting a lot of media — way out of proportion to the impact he has made as a candidate, measured by his low standing in the polls and the very modest amount of money he has raised. The explanation for this seems clear. The media loves his sharp and aggressive animosity to and criticism of former President Donald Trump. But the American people are looking for a leader. Could Chris Christie be that man?

If Christie wants to be that man, he is going to have to do a better job showing how America gets back in the race and focus less on what’s wrong with other candidates. The Cato Institute publishes a biannual fiscal policy report on the nation’s governors. It rates each governor according to success in cutting taxes and spending. Governors are scored and ranked A, B, C, D or F. Christie was rated three times during his two terms as governor of New Jersey. Each time he came in with a solid B. But Americans are looking for, Americans need, an A leader.

